25th October 1991: Aaqib Javed Hat-trick Rips India Apart in Wills Trophy Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 25, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
A file photo of Aaqib javed. (Twitter/Saj Sadiq)

It was the Wills Trophy final at Sharjah on this day in 1991, and India were taking on Pakistan. This was an era in which Pakistan was the time when Pakistan side were always a notch above their Indian counterparts. And the favourites emerged victorious, courtesy of one of the finest performances in limited-overs cricket history with the ball by fast bowler Aaqib Javed.

In a sensational spell of bowling, the pacer took 7 for 37 in his allotted quota of overs - the best bowling figures in ODIs. It took nearly a decade for his record to be bettered, and it was eclipsed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who produced 7/30 against India in 2000.

After being asked to bat first by Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, Pakistan posted 262 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. Zahid Fazal scored 98 runs, while Saleem Malik came up with an innings of 87. India's top order couldn't withstand Javed's opening spell and found themselves at 47 for 4, with Ravi Shastri, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar becoming victims on consecutive deliveries for a hat-trick - the seventh bowler to do so in limited-overs internationals. India did muster some resistance, in the form of Sanjay Manjrekar's half-century but they just weren't good enough on the day. India were bowled out for 190. Manoj Prabhakar and Kapil Dev picked three wickets each in the first innings but apart from that, there were no other noteworthy performances from the Indians.
First Published: October 25, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
