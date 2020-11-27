26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Remember Lives Lost & Sacrifices of Security Personnel

Twelve years after the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the memories still haunt Indians. On November 26, 2020, ten terrorists of Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a series of shooting and blasts across the city which left at least 166 people dead and more than 300 wounded.

On the twelfth anniversary, India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Team India captain Virat Kohli and other past and present sportspersons remembered the people who lost their lives in the unfortunate attacks and sacrifices made by the security personnel in combating the terrorists and saving lives of innocent people.

“The wounds may have healed, but the scars remain. Of the lives lost and the sacrifices made. These shall always be a reminder of the strength of human spirit to overcome any act of adversity. Remembering all our martyrs on this day,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to pay tribute to the “bravehearts who saved many during the 26/11 attacks.” He said they will “always be remembered and will forever be in our hearts.”

“Let’s remember all the brave ones who laid down their lives in service of others. Thinking about those who lost their loved ones too,” tweeted team India batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wrote, “12 years ago our sovereignty was violated & around 200 innocent souls killed. Never forget 26/11.”

Former cricketer and expert Virender Sehwag hailed the bravery of Mumbai police officer Tukaram Omble who lost his life to apprehend terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive. “12 years since the sad day. He is of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par,” Sehwag wrote.

“Remembering the brave hearts and the many innocent victims who lost their lives during the horrific #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The selfless and valiant spirit of these heroes will never be forgotten. Let’s never take for granted those who protect our nation!” tweeted Yuvraj.