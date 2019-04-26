26th April 2003: Jacques Rudolph's Double On Debut

Loading...
Rudolph achieved the feat during the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong.
Having bowled out the home side for 173 in the first innings, the tourists were in trouble at 41 for 2 before Rudolph stitched a 429-run stand with Boeta Dippenaar (177 not out) for the third wicket. The partnership is also the highest by a South African pair for any wicket.
Rudolph batted more than eight and a half hours in steamy Chittagong, played 383 balls and scored 222 runs. He smashed 2 sixes and 29 boundaries in his marathon innings which took his side to 470/2 dec.
South Africa crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 60 runs as Paul Adams wrapped up the game taking a five-wicket haul.
Interestingly, the game had four debutants, three for the away side in JA Rudolph, AC Dawson and CM Willoughby while Mohammad Salim made his debut for the home side.
First Published: April 26, 2019, 12:41 AM IST