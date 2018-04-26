Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
26th April 2003: Rudolph, the Debutant Double Centurion

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 26, 2018, 10:56 PM IST
Jacques Rudolph. (Getty Images)

On April 26, exactly 15 years to this day, South Africa's Jacques Rudolph became the fifth batsman to score a double century on debut.

Rudolph achieved the feat during the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong.

Rudolph, who batted more than eight and a half hours in steamy Chittagong, played 383 balls and scored 222 runs.

He stitched 429 runs with Boeta Dippenaar (177 not out) for the third wicket.

The partnership is also the highest by a South African pair for any wicket.

Rudolph smashed 2 sixes and 29 boundaries in his marathon innings.

South Africa crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 60 runs.


bangladesh vs south africachittagongFrom The ArchivesJacques Rudolph
First Published: April 26, 2018, 12:06 PM IST

