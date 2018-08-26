26th August 2012: Ton-up Chand Leads India to Third Under-19 World Cup

Loading...
It was Chand's unbeaten century that made the difference on the day as the Indians successfully chased down Australia's 225 for 8 to win the coveted title for the third time.
Sent into bat, the hosts were quickly reduced to 38 for 4 by the pacers Sandeep Sharma and Ravikant Singh. But, captain William Bosisto who was having a stunning World Cup, scored a crucial 87* and along with Travis Head (37) and Ashley Turner (43), got Australia back in the game.
With seam playing a dominant role throughout the tournament, chasing a total in excess of 200 was going to be a tough task for any side. India quickly realised the enormity of the task after being reduced to 97 for 4 in just the 25th over of the match.
Opener Chand held the innings from one end but he needed someone to stand his ground from the other and that support was provided by wicketkeeper-batsman Smit Patel, who was promoted ahead of front-line batsman Akshdeep Nath. The move turned out to be masterstroke and duo took the attack to the Australian bowlers after initially biding their time at the crease.
Chand was the aggressor of the two as he smoked a 130-ball 111 studded with seven fours and six massive hits over the fence. Patel finished with 62* adding an unbroken 130 runs for the fifth wicket with his captain to seal the game and the cup for India.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
First Published: August 26, 2018, 2:13 PM IST