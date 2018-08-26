Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
26th August 2012: Ton-up Chand Leads India to Third Under-19 World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 26, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
File image of Indian cricket team celebrating the Under 19 World Cup Win in 2012. (Getty Images)

On this day, six years ago, the Unmukt Chand-led India lifted the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Townsville, beating hosts Australia by six wickets.

It was Chand's unbeaten century that made the difference on the day as the Indians successfully chased down Australia's 225 for 8 to win the coveted title for the third time.

Sent into bat, the hosts were quickly reduced to 38 for 4 by the pacers Sandeep Sharma and Ravikant Singh. But, captain William Bosisto who was having a stunning World Cup, scored a crucial 87* and along with Travis Head (37) and Ashley Turner (43), got Australia back in the game.

With seam playing a dominant role throughout the tournament, chasing a total in excess of 200 was going to be a tough task for any side. India quickly realised the enormity of the task after being reduced to 97 for 4 in just the 25th over of the match.

Opener Chand held the innings from one end but he needed someone to stand his ground from the other and that support was provided by wicketkeeper-batsman Smit Patel, who was promoted ahead of front-line batsman Akshdeep Nath. The move turned out to be masterstroke and duo took the attack to the Australian bowlers after initially biding their time at the crease.

Chand was the aggressor of the two as he smoked a 130-ball 111 studded with seven fours and six massive hits over the fence. Patel finished with 62* adding an unbroken 130 runs for the fifth wicket with his captain to seal the game and the cup for India.

First Published: August 26, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
