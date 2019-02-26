26th February 2000: South Africa Lay Platform For Memorable Series Win in India

Loading...
India opted to bat first but were restricted to a score of just 225 with Sachin Tendulkar top scoring with 97. In reply, the visitors started brilliantly with a 90-run opening stand but Tendulkar got rid of both the openers and with Javagal Srinath finished with three wickets each to give India a slender but vital 49-run lead.
The tourists then struck back with venom with Shaun Pollock taking 4/24 to skittle out the Indians for just 113 in their second innings.
Chasing a score of 163, Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten gave them another good start before Anil Kumble took four wickets to cause a stir.
Mark Boucher though held his nerve with Jacques Kallis for company and sealed a memorable win for the away side. They went onto win the next Test at Bengaluru as well and won the two-match series 2-0.
First Published: February 26, 2019, 1:31 AM IST