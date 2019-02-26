Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

26th February 2000: South Africa Lay Platform For Memorable Series Win in India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 26, 2019, 1:31 AM IST
26th February 2000: South Africa Lay Platform For Memorable Series Win in India

Sachin Tendulkar (Getty Images)

Loading...
On this day in 2000, South Africa laid the platform for a historic Test series win in India by beating the hosts by four wickets in the first Test at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India opted to bat first but were restricted to a score of just 225 with Sachin Tendulkar top scoring with 97. In reply, the visitors started brilliantly with a 90-run opening stand but Tendulkar got rid of both the openers and with Javagal Srinath finished with three wickets each to give India a slender but vital 49-run lead.

The tourists then struck back with venom with Shaun Pollock taking 4/24 to skittle out the Indians for just 113 in their second innings.

Chasing a score of 163, Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten gave them another good start before Anil Kumble took four wickets to cause a stir.

Mark Boucher though held his nerve with Jacques Kallis for company and sealed a memorable win for the away side. They went onto win the next Test at Bengaluru as well and won the two-match series 2-0.
anil kumbleFrom The ArchivesIndia vs South Africa 2000sachin tendulkarshaun pollock
First Published: February 26, 2019, 1:31 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...