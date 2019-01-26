26th January 1993: West Indies Pip Australia In All-Time Classic at Adelaide

Batting first after winning the toss, West Indies managed to post 252 in the first innings, courtesy of a fine half-century from Brian Lara (52), with contributions from openers Desmond Haynes (45) & Phil Simmons (46) and Junior Murray (49).
In reply, Australia were bundled out for 213, courtesy of an excellent six-wicket haul (6/74) by Curtly Ambrose. But the hosts managed to stage a fine comeback into the Test by dismissing the visitors in the second innings for just 146. Richie Richardson played a lone hand in the West Indies innings with a 106-ball 72 but the rest succumbed to the off-breaks of Tim May, who finished with 5/9 in his spell.
With the Aussies chasing 186, they steadied themselves after losing quick wickets at the start of the innings. But a massive collapse, losing five wickets for 20 runs, saw them in dire straits at 74/7. However, a defiant Justin Langer on debut (54) and May (42) held together the Australian innings.
The southpaw was finally dismissed with the score on 144 but May carried on and edged the home side closer to the target. Craig McDermott (42) had held his end for 57 balls but with the target just a run away, Walsh removed his opposition seamer caught behind off the glove for a thrilling finish. Even to this day, doubt remains as to whether McDermott actually gloved it.
West Indies eventually went on to win the series 2-1 by claiming victory by an innings and 25 runs in the final Test of the series at Perth, keeping intact their 13-year unbeaten run in a Test series.
Brief scores:
West Indies 252 (Brian Lara 52, Merv Hughes 5/64) and 146 (Richie Richardson 72, Tim May 5/9) beat Australia 213 (Merv Hughes 43, Curtly Ambrose 6/74) and 184 (Justin Langer 54, Curtly Ambrose 4/46) by 1 run.
