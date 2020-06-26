Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

1ST INN

Cossonay CC *

43/4 (5.3)

Cossonay CC
v/s
Olten CC
Olten CC

Cossonay CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

26th June, 1999 | 16-year-old Mithali Raj Slams Ton on Debut Against Ireland

This day in 1999 was a special one for the Indian women's cricket team. Two youngsters who were making their debut, slammed tons against Ireland and etched their names forever in history. These players were Mithali Raj and Reshma Gandhi.

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
26th June, 1999 | 16-year-old Mithali Raj Slams Ton on Debut Against Ireland

This day in 1999 was a special one for the Indian women's cricket team. Two youngsters who were making their debut, slammed tons against Ireland and etched their names forever in history. These players were Mithali Raj and Reshma Gandhi.

Batting first, India scored 258/0 in their allotted 50 overs, and both the openers smashed unbeaten centuries. In a complete dominance, they did not allow the opposition any chance to break the partnership, and went about their business in a smooth way.

Ireland bowlers, though didn't look very expensive, but were totally ineffective against the two openers and had no answers for 16-year-old Raj. The best bowling figures were from M Grealey,who gave away 38 runs in her quota of overs.

Come the second innings, India showed the supremacy over the minnows once again. They were restricted to 97/9 in 50 overs. Purnima Rau was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 4/33. She was ably supported by Rupanjali Shastri, who bagged two wickets for nine runs.

India won the match comfortably by 161 runs. This victory also started an era in Indian women's cricket, that would change entire demographics of the sport in the country.

While the latter could only play one more match after that, Raj on the other hand, went on to become India's most successful player, with 6888 runs in ODIs, 663 in Tests and 2364 in T20Is.

Mithali went on to become the highest run-getter in ODIs and lead India to a World Cup final in 2017, where they lost to hosts England by a small margin of 9 runs.

From The Archivesmithali rajOn this dayreshma gandhiwomen's zone

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more