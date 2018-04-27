27 April 2002: Fast and Furious Rawalpindi Express

Nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express', Akhtar achieved this feat during the third ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Akhtar was clocked bowling to Kiwis No. 3 batsman Craig McMillan at 100.04mph (161kph).
Before Akhtar, the record was held by Australia's Jeff Thomson. Thompson bowled at 99.8mph in 1975.
Akhtar went on to break his own record in World Cup 2003 match against England at Newlands in South Africa.
The fiery pacer bowled at the speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph), which is still the fastest ever ball recorded in cricket history.
Many pacers tried to break the record set by the Rawalpindi Express.
Australia's Brett Lee and Shaun Tait went a bit close to Akhtar's record but failed to break it.
Apart from Akhtar, Lee and Tait are the only two other bowlers to have bowled at a speed of 100mph.
First Published: April 27, 2018, 11:07 AM IST