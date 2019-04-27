Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
27 April 2002: Rawalpindi Express Breaks 100mph Barrier

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 27, 2019, 12:53 AM IST
Shoaib Akhtar. (Getty Images)

On April 27, exactly 17 years to this day, Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar became the first man to break the 100mph barrier.

Nicknamed 'Rawalpindi Express', Akhtar achieved this feat during the third ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Akhtar was bowling to the New Zealand's No. 3 batsman Craig McMillan and clocked 100.04mph (161 kph).

Before Akhtar, the record was held by Australia's Jeff Thomson. Thompson bowled at 99.8mph in 1975. Akhtar went on to break his own record in World Cup 2003 match against England at Newlands in South Africa.

The fiery pacer bowled at the speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph), which is still the fastest ever ball ever recorded in cricket history.

Many pacers tried to break the record set by the Rawalpindi Express. Australia's Brett Lee and Shaun Tait went a bit close to Akhtar's record but failed to break it.

Apart from Akhtar, Lee and Tait are the only two other bowlers to have bowled at a speed of 100mph.
First Published: April 27, 2019, 12:53 AM IST
