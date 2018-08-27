27th August 2017: When Dwayne Bravo Got the Better of MS Dhoni

Loading...
On this day last year, India and West Indies played out a historic record-breaking T20I in Florida, where the two teams set multiple new milestones. A total of 489 runs were scored in this clash, which still remains a world record. Also, the batsmen from both these teams hit a combined total of 32 sixes, which is also a record.
The match was Men In Blue's first ever on American soil and they ended up on the losing side in a thriller. However, this match will forever be remembered for Bravo's brilliance right at the end.
Batting first, West Indies posted a huge total of 245/6 in 20 overs — courtesy of a sensational ton from Evin Lewis (100 off 49) and Johnson Charles (79 off 33 balls). R Ashwin was the only Indian bowlers whose economy rate was under 10 as the Windies batsmen took them to task.
However, on this batting paradise in Florida, India came agonisingly close of the target as opener Rohit Sharma slammed a 28-ball 62 and KL Rahul slammed a majestic unbeaten 110. Rahul was ably supported by MS Dhoni who ended the innings with 43 runs of 25 deliveries.
India needed two runs off the last ball, with the cool MS Dhoni to face it. But his former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo read perfectly what was going inside his former skipper's mind.
Anticipating that Dhoni would look for a single to tie the game, Bravo bowled a slow dipping off-cutter. Dhoni tried to push it to the off side but only managed an edge and was caught at short third man, giving Windies a one-run victory.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
First Published: August 27, 2018, 12:29 PM IST