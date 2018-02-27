Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
27th February 2011: A Case of So Close Yet So Far for Strauss' England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 27, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
New Delhi: This World Cup match between India and England, in Bangalore, will always be remembered as a classic. There was hardly anything to separate the two teams on the day as the match ended in a tie.

On a good batting track, after batting first, India posted a mammoth 338 runs on the board. Sachin Tendulkar was the wrecker-in-chief as he scored a blistering 120 from just 115 balls. He was well supported by all the batsmen, especially Gautam Gambhir (51) and Yuvraj Singh (58).

In the bowling department for England, pacer Tim Bresnan did the damage as he returned with figures of 5/48 from his 10 overs. None of the other bowlers had a good outing.

Chasing a huge target, skipper Andrew Strauss started the innings really well. The southpaw continued to deal in boundaries and got a great century (158). He along with Ian Bell (69), did not let the required run-rate to shoot up beyond reach.

Some sixes at the death by England took the match really close. With just two runs needed of the last ball, Graeme Swann hit a Munaf Patel delivery to covers, to draw the teams level.
