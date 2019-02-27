Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

27th February 2011: Sachin, Strauss Star in 2011 World Cup Thriller at Bangalore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 27, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
27th February 2011: Sachin, Strauss Star in 2011 World Cup Thriller at Bangalore

Loading...
On this day in 2011, India and England played out a thrilling game in a World Cup match in Bangalore and went down in the history books to remain as a classic. There was hardly anything to separate the two teams on the day as the match ended in a tie, only the fourth ever in a World Cup.

On a good batting track, after batting first, India posted a mammoth 338 runs on the board. Sachin Tendulkar was the wrecker-in-chief as he scored a blistering 120 from just 115 balls. He was well supported by all the batsmen, especially Gautam Gambhir (51) and Yuvraj Singh (58).

In the bowling department for England, pacer Tim Bresnan did the damage as he returned with figures of 5/48 from his 10 overs. None of the other bowlers had a good outing.

Chasing a huge target, skipper Andrew Strauss started the innings really well. The southpaw continued to deal in boundaries and got a great century (158). He along with Ian Bell (69), did not let the required run-rate to shoot up beyond reach.

Some handy sixes at the death by England took the match really close. With just two runs needed off the last ball, Graeme Swann hit a Munaf Patel delivery to covers, to draw the teams level.
2011 World Cupandrew straussFrom The ArchivesIndia vs England 2011sachin tendulkar
First Published: February 27, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...