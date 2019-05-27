27th May 2018: Chennai Super Kings Win IPL After A Two Year Ban

Loading...
Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss on the big day as Chennai elected to field first. While the SRH openers couldn't inflict much of a damage, Orange cap holder and Sunrisers captain Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 47 runs from just 36 balls coming in at No.3.
Shakib al Hasan also played a timely knock of 23(15). However, it was Yusuf Pathan's quickfire 45 not out from 25 in the end stages that guided SRH to a respectable total of 178/6.
On the other hand, CSK were off to a very slow start and also lost Faf du Plessis early as he was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma.
However, that's when Aussie veteran Shane Watson took off as he scored a magnificent hundred. Together, him and Raina put up a partnership of 117 runs from 57 balls for the second wicket.
Watson stayed unbeaten in the end as Ambati Rayudu scored the winning runs for the team. Chennai Super Kings were crowned IPL champions for the third time as they went on to equal the record with Mumbai Indians who had also won three titles then.
Undoubtedly, Shane Watson was rewarded the Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 117*(57).
ambati rayuduchennai super kingsCSK vs SRHFrom The ArchivesiplMS DhoniShane Watsonsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 27, 2019, 12:44 AM IST