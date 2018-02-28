28 February 1996: When Kenya Pulled Off a Great World Cup Upset

At the 1996 World Cup in India, Kenya stunned two-time champions West Indies by 73 runs in Pune to register one of their most memorable wins ever. The likes of Richie Richardson, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh were all there in the line-up for Windies but still they ended up to be on the losing side.
Batting first, West Indies managed to restrict Kenya to a sub-par score of 166 all-out. Walsh and Roger Harper starred for the Windies with the bowl as they scalped three wickets each. Ambrose also chipped in with two wickets.
What looked like a sure-shot win for the Caribbean side, the Kenya bowlers changed the complexion of the match with a stunning performance with the ball. Rajab Ali and Maurice Odumbe were chief architects of the West Indian capitulation as they were dismissed for a paltry 93.
Ali and Odumbe scalped three wickets each for Kenya as not a single West Indian batsman could cross the 20-run mark in the innings. This was the first instance when West Indies had lost to an ICC Associate nation in an official ODI.
1996 World Cupbrian laracurtly ambroseFrom The ArchiveFrom The ArchivesKenya West Indies 1996Maurice OdumbeRajab Alirichie richardsonshivnarine chanderpaul
First Published: February 28, 2018, 3:07 PM IST