28 March 1955: When the Kiwis Were Restricted for Just 26 Against England

Sixty-three years ago, on this day, a Geoff Rabone-led New Zealand meekly surrendered against Leonard Hutton's England team. The Test match was also the last Test of Hutton's career.
The occasion was the second Test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in Auckland.
New Zealand, who opted to bat in the first innings, had put 200 runs on the board and then bowled out England for 246 conceding a 46-run lead to the visitors.
Kiwis started their second innings trailing by 46 runs.
England's Bob Appleyard (4/7) and Brian Statham (3/9) wrecked havoc on the New Zealand batting line-up and destroyed the Kiwis for a meagre 26 runs to register a resounding victory by an innings and 20 runs.
The score of 26 is still the lowest total by a team in Test history.
Also Watch
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
First Published: March 28, 2018, 3:24 PM IST