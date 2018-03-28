Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
28 March 1955: When the Kiwis Were Restricted for Just 26 Against England

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 28, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
File image of Leonard Hutton. (Getty Images)

It is really hard to imagine that any cricket team can be bowled out for just 26 runs in a Test innings. But, it actually happened!

Sixty-three years ago, on this day, a Geoff Rabone-led New Zealand meekly surrendered against Leonard Hutton's England team. The Test match was also the last Test of Hutton's career.

The occasion was the second Test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand, who opted to bat in the first innings, had put 200 runs on the board and then bowled out England for 246 conceding a 46-run lead to the visitors.

Kiwis started their second innings trailing by 46 runs.

England's Bob Appleyard (4/7) and Brian Statham (3/9) wrecked havoc on the New Zealand batting line-up and destroyed the Kiwis for a meagre 26 runs to register a resounding victory by an innings and 20 runs.

The score of 26 is still the lowest total by a team in Test history.

From The ArchivesLowest Innings Score in TestLowest Test Scorenew zealand vs england
First Published: March 28, 2018, 3:24 PM IST

