Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

181 (53.2)

South Africa lead by 256 runs, MIN. 71.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

148 (54.5)

Australia lead by 456 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 23, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 28 December, 2019

2ND INN

Rajshahi Royals

190/4 (20.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

20/0 (3.0)

Cumilla Warriors need 171 runs in 101 balls at 10.15 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 14, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 28 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

122/7 (17.5)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

28th December 1983: Gavaskar Surpasses Bradman’s All-Time Record

The veteran batsmen surpassed Sir Donald Bradman’s tally of 29 centuries, with a fabulous double century against West Indies in Chennai.

Cricketnext Staff |December 28, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
28th December 1983: Gavaskar Surpasses Bradman’s All-Time Record

India had a forgettable time hosting West Indies during the 1983-84 season. The visitors clean swept the five-match ODI series and secured the Test series 3-0, with India’s saving grace by being the three draws in the remaining three games.

However, Sunil Gavaskar grabbed the headlines during the final Test of the West Indies’ tour, in the sixth and final Test in Chennai. The veteran batsman surpassed Sir Donald Bradman’s tally of 29 centuries, with a fabulous double century in the game.

Batting first, the visitors managed to accumulate 313 runs before they were bowled out. Maninder Singh and Kapil Dev finished with three-wicket hauls, with Jeff Dujon top-scoring with 62. In reply, India amassed 451 for eight before calling for the declaration on the final day.

Gavaskar came in at No. 4 in the innings, with India losing Anshuman Gaekwad and Dilip Vengsarkar for ducks. India were reeling at 92 for five, when the veteran finally found a stable partner in Ravi Shastri. The all-rounder went on to score 72, ensuring the hosts got close to West Indies’ first innings score. After losing Roger Binny and Kapil Dev, Syed Kirmani provided ample support for Gavaskar as the great went on to score an unbeaten 236 runs, inclusive of 23 fours – his 30th Test century.

The contest ended in a tame draw, with West Indies 62 for one on the final day but the game is fondly remembered for India’s ‘Little Master’ breaking the record of the ‘Don’.

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
