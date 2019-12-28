28th December 1983: Gavaskar Surpasses Bradman’s All-Time Record

India had a forgettable time hosting West Indies during the 1983-84 season. The visitors clean swept the five-match ODI series and secured the Test series 3-0, with India’s saving grace by being the three draws in the remaining three games.
However, Sunil Gavaskar grabbed the headlines during the final Test of the West Indies’ tour, in the sixth and final Test in Chennai. The veteran batsman surpassed Sir Donald Bradman’s tally of 29 centuries, with a fabulous double century in the game.
Batting first, the visitors managed to accumulate 313 runs before they were bowled out. Maninder Singh and Kapil Dev finished with three-wicket hauls, with Jeff Dujon top-scoring with 62. In reply, India amassed 451 for eight before calling for the declaration on the final day.
Gavaskar came in at No. 4 in the innings, with India losing Anshuman Gaekwad and Dilip Vengsarkar for ducks. India were reeling at 92 for five, when the veteran finally found a stable partner in Ravi Shastri. The all-rounder went on to score 72, ensuring the hosts got close to West Indies’ first innings score. After losing Roger Binny and Kapil Dev, Syed Kirmani provided ample support for Gavaskar as the great went on to score an unbeaten 236 runs, inclusive of 23 fours – his 30th Test century.
The contest ended in a tame draw, with West Indies 62 for one on the final day but the game is fondly remembered for India’s ‘Little Master’ breaking the record of the ‘Don’.
