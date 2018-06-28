28th June 1985: Gatting Hands Border Lord's Test

This was fourteen years before Herschelle Gibbs "dropped the World Cup" , with very much similar circumstances as premature celebrations from the England batsman cost his team dearly.
Border flicked the ball, which was caught by Gatting at short leg, but he started a celebrating a bit too soon and the ball went down, leaving the English team perplexed.
Phil Edmonds was the unlucky bowler.
The score still remains the highest score by an Australian captain playing at Lords.
Australia went on to easily win the test, which otherwise would have been a very close game.
Gattings and Border had another infamous moment in the 1987 World Cup final played in Calcutta, when Gatting tried to reverse sweep the Australian captain, only to give a simple catch to wicket-keeper Dyer.
Chasing 254 to win, and comfortably placed at 135-2 when this moment happened, England collapsed after this and Australia went onto comfortably win the World Cup - a precursor to their world domination.
First Published: June 28, 2018, 11:43 AM IST