Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

28th October 1986: When Pakistan Dismissed West Indies for their Lowest Test Score

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 28, 2018, 8:46 AM IST
28th October 1986: When Pakistan Dismissed West Indies for their Lowest Test Score

File image of Pakistan cricket team. (Getty Image)

Loading...
The West Indies team of the 1980s is widely regarded as one of the best of all-time as far as Test cricket is concerned, having lost just a mere eight times in 83 Tests in the entire decade. Among the eight losses, they would certainly want to forget in the one against Pakistan in the first Test of the 1986 tour.

With the visitors chasing 240 runs, Pakistan skittled out West Indies for just 53 runs in the fourth innings to register a memorable win at Faisalabad. The likes of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Hayes, Richie Richardson and Viv Richards all failed with the bat as Pakistan went 1-0 up in the series.

Abdul Qadir was the star of the innings for Pakistan as he finished with stunning figures of 6/16 in 9.3 overs. He was ably supported by Imran Khan who scalped 4/30 in 13 overs. Richardson (14) was the top scorer for the visitors and this says it all.

This remained their lowest total in the longest format of the game for 12 years, until Australia dismissed them for 51 in Trinidad in 1998-99. However, it still remains the lowest total in Pakistan.

Eventually, the visitors levelled in the second Test and ended up with a draw in the final Test as the series ended in a tie but won the ODI series 3-2.
From The ArchivespakistanWest IndiesWest indies vs Pakistan 1986
First Published: October 28, 2018, 8:46 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...