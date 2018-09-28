28th September 1984: New Delhi Plays Host To First Day-night ODI Outside Australia

Loading...
The 48-over match saw Australian opener Graeme Wood dismissed for a duck by Chetan Sharma within minutes after the first innings began. However, there wasn’t much else to cheer for the home crowd as Kepler Wessels scored 107 off 133 balls and was thus instrumental in setting India a target of 221.
India lost both its openers, Surinder Khanna and Ghulam Parkar with 24 runs on the board. And even though Dilip Vengsarkar and Sandeep Patil tried to steady the ship, they were both dismissed and India were soon 97-5.
There was no coming back for the hosts at this point, with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri dismissed for 25, 39 and 5 respectively. India were eventually dismissed for 172 in 40.5 overs.
The only other ODI to be played under lights before this was at the Sydney Cricket Ground and it took till September 5, 1992 for the second non-Australian city to host an ODI under lights when another floodlit match took place at the R Premedasa Stadium in Colombo between Sri Lanka and Australia.
