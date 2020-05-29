It was on this day, four years ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the IPL for the first time, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring encounter.
After batting first, Hyderabad posted a daunting 208 on the board in their 20 overs with skipper David Warner scoring a magnificent 69 from 38 balls. Lower down the order, all-rounder Ben Cutting came and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners smashing 39 from just 15 balls.
His strike rate of 260 ensured that SRH went into the innings break, with an edge over RCB.
But Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli had other plans. The opening pair broke loose and dealt in fours and sixes. Gayle scored an excellent 76, while Kohli made 54. The duo struck an opening partnership of 110 in 10-odd overs, and were well on course to a scintillating victory.
But it was Ben Cutting's day as he managed to remove Gayle. He put brakes on the scoring rate too, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Some tight bowling from SRH meant that RCB couldn't score runs freely and boundaries dried up.
In the end Hyderabad emerged victorious by just eight runs. Cutting was adjudged man-of-the-match for his all-round efforts.
Kohli had won player of the series award and was the orange cap winner as well. In that season, India skipper had amassed over 900 runs in the season, including four tons.
As far as the purple cap is concerned, that went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar from SRH, who bagged 23 wickets from 17 matches. He had an excellent economy rate of 7.42 as well.
29 May 2016 | Sunrisers Hyderabad Power Their Way to Maiden IPL Title

