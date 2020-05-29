Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

29 May 2016 | Sunrisers Hyderabad Power Their Way to Maiden IPL Title

It was on this day, four years ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the IPL for the first time, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring encounter.

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
29 May 2016 | Sunrisers Hyderabad Power Their Way to Maiden IPL Title

It was on this day, four years ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad went on to win the IPL for the first time, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring encounter.

After batting first, Hyderabad posted a daunting 208 on the board in their 20 overs with skipper David Warner scoring a magnificent 69 from 38 balls. Lower down the order, all-rounder Ben Cutting came and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners smashing 39 from just 15 balls.

His strike rate of 260 ensured that SRH went into the innings break, with an edge over RCB.

But Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli had other plans. The opening pair broke loose and dealt in fours and sixes. Gayle scored an excellent 76, while Kohli made 54. The duo struck an opening partnership of 110 in 10-odd overs, and were well on course to a scintillating victory.

But it was Ben Cutting's day as he managed to remove Gayle. He put brakes on the scoring rate too, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Some tight bowling from SRH meant that RCB couldn't score runs freely and boundaries dried up.

In the end Hyderabad emerged victorious by just eight runs. Cutting was adjudged man-of-the-match for his all-round efforts.

Kohli had won player of the series award and was the orange cap winner as well. In that season, India skipper had amassed over 900 runs in the season, including four tons.

As far as the purple cap is concerned, that went to Bhuvneshwar Kumar from SRH, who bagged 23 wickets from 17 matches. He had an excellent economy rate of 7.42 as well.

Ben CuttingDavid WarnerFrom The Archivesiplsunrisers hyderabadvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more