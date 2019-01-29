Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
29th January 2006: Irfan Pathan's Hat-trick Leaves Pakistan Stunned

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 29, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan raises his hands in the air as he celebrates with teammates after raking a hat-trick in Karachi (Image: AFP)

One of the biggest moments in a bowler's cricketing career is when he takes a Test hat-trick. And it is against your arch-rivals, that too in the first over of a Test match – it is the icing on top.

Back in 2006, during India’s tour of Pakistan, India had won the toss in Karachi and elected to field first. Irfan Pathan started with a bang in the opening over of the third Test in Karachi, stunning Pakistan and the crowd. The left-arm swing bowler produced three sensational deliveries, on the last three balls of the over to dismiss Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf to become only the second Indian bowler in Test history to take a hat-trick. Pakistan were left tottering with 0 runs on the board and their top order back in the hut.

However, the left armer’s efforts though went in vain, as Pakistan fought back with great gusto from then on in to eventually beat India by a whopping 341 runs. Pathan took five wickets in the first innings, and scored 40 while batting. In the second innings, he managed only a solitary wicket and was out for four as India were unable to chase down the massive 607-run target.

India eventually went on to lose the series 1-0, after the first two Tests, in Lahore and Faisalabad, were drawn.
