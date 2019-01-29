29th January 2006: Irfan Pathan's Hat-trick Leaves Pakistan Stunned

Back in 2006, during India’s tour of Pakistan, India had won the toss in Karachi and elected to field first. Irfan Pathan started with a bang in the opening over of the third Test in Karachi, stunning Pakistan and the crowd. The left-arm swing bowler produced three sensational deliveries, on the last three balls of the over to dismiss Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf to become only the second Indian bowler in Test history to take a hat-trick. Pakistan were left tottering with 0 runs on the board and their top order back in the hut.
However, the left armer’s efforts though went in vain, as Pakistan fought back with great gusto from then on in to eventually beat India by a whopping 341 runs. Pathan took five wickets in the first innings, and scored 40 while batting. In the second innings, he managed only a solitary wicket and was out for four as India were unable to chase down the massive 607-run target.
India eventually went on to lose the series 1-0, after the first two Tests, in Lahore and Faisalabad, were drawn.
First Published: January 29, 2019, 2:33 PM IST