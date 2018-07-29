29th July 2006: Jayawardene, Sangakkara Rewrite History Books

Loading...
The pair batted nearly three days for a 624-run stand in Colombo. Jayawardene scored 374 and Sangakkara made 287. South Africa simply couldn't get the better of them. The previous record was also held by a Sri Lankan pair - Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama - who had a 576-run stand against India.
Sri Lanka scored a humongous total of 756/5 after South Africa had been cheaply dismissed for 169.
Muralitharan took 4 wickets in the first innings, and 6 in the second. South Africa did show some fight in the second innings as Jacques Rudolph and Mark Boucher scored fine half-centuries but that was never going to be enough.
Sri Lanka easily won by an innings and 153 runs.
The game will always be remembered for the master-class batting display from the two legends and also two best friends off the field. They decided to bat and simply continued for eternity. It will indeed take a special effort to break this record.
First Published: July 29, 2018, 10:46 AM IST