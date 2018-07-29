Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
29th July 2006: Jayawardene, Sangakkara Rewrite History Books

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 29, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. (ICC/Twitter)

Two of the game's biggest names - Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara - broke the record for the biggest partnership in Test cricket as they simply kept on batting, forcing South Africa into submission, in Colombo.

The pair batted nearly three days for a 624-run stand in Colombo. Jayawardene scored 374 and Sangakkara made 287. South Africa simply couldn't get the better of them. The previous record was also held by a Sri Lankan pair - Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama - who had a 576-run stand against India.

Sri Lanka scored a humongous total of 756/5 after South Africa had been cheaply dismissed for 169.

Muralitharan took 4 wickets in the first innings, and 6 in the second. South Africa did show some fight in the second innings as Jacques Rudolph and Mark Boucher scored fine half-centuries but that was never going to be enough.

Sri Lanka easily won by an innings and 153 runs.

The game will always be remembered for the master-class batting display from the two legends and also two best friends off the field. They decided to bat and simply continued for eternity. It will indeed take a special effort to break this record.

First Published: July 29, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
