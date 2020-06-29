Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Innings Break

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 June, 2020

1ST INN

KSV Cricket *

53 (7.5)

KSV Cricket
v/s
PSV Hann Munden
PSV Hann Munden

KSV Cricket elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

29th June 2007 | Sachin Tendulkar Becomes First to Notch 15,000 ODI Runs

On this day, 13 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar became the first man in history to reach the landmark of 15,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
29th June 2007 | Sachin Tendulkar Becomes First to Notch 15,000 ODI Runs

Sachin Tendulkar is acknowledged as among one of the greatest batsmen of all time and on this day, 13 years ago, the 'Master Blaster' became the first man in history to reach the landmark of 15,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Tendulkar crossed this milestone during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Belfast in 2007 where he scored a masterful 93 to help India win the match by 6 wickets.

Batting first, South Africa managed only 226/4 and thanks to Tendulkar's knock India were able to reach the target with some ease.

The 'Master Blaster' missed out on a century, however, as he played a ball from Thandi Shabalala onto the stumps. Incidentally, it was the second straight innings he had been dismissed in the 90s.

However, this series was the start of a golden run of form for him. Against England in the Natwest series, Tendulkar scored 374 runs from seven innings at an average of 53.52 that included scores of 99, 94 and 71.

Then against Pakistan at home, Tendulkar scored 259 runs from five matches against Pakistan even though his struggles in the 90s continued. He was dismissed for 97 and 99 in the series.

Tendulkar was also the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game, which he achieved against Australia in Indore in 2001. In total, Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Moreover, he also slammed 49 tons and 96 fifties in his career — both records still remain untouched. He was also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs and most hundreds in Test cricket.

cricketcricket newsFrom The ArchivesIndian cricket teamsachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more