Sachin Tendulkar is acknowledged as among one of the greatest batsmen of all time and on this day, 13 years ago, the 'Master Blaster' became the first man in history to reach the landmark of 15,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.
Tendulkar crossed this milestone during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Belfast in 2007 where he scored a masterful 93 to help India win the match by 6 wickets.
Batting first, South Africa managed only 226/4 and thanks to Tendulkar's knock India were able to reach the target with some ease.
The 'Master Blaster' missed out on a century, however, as he played a ball from Thandi Shabalala onto the stumps. Incidentally, it was the second straight innings he had been dismissed in the 90s.
However, this series was the start of a golden run of form for him. Against England in the Natwest series, Tendulkar scored 374 runs from seven innings at an average of 53.52 that included scores of 99, 94 and 71.
Then against Pakistan at home, Tendulkar scored 259 runs from five matches against Pakistan even though his struggles in the 90s continued. He was dismissed for 97 and 99 in the series.
Tendulkar was also the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game, which he achieved against Australia in Indore in 2001. In total, Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.
Moreover, he also slammed 49 tons and 96 fifties in his career — both records still remain untouched. He was also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.
Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs and most hundreds in Test cricket.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
29th June 2007 | Sachin Tendulkar Becomes First to Notch 15,000 ODI Runs
On this day, 13 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar became the first man in history to reach the landmark of 15,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings