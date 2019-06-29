starts in
Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

29th June 2007: When Sachin Tendulkar Completed 15000 runs in ODIs

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
29th June 2007: When Sachin Tendulkar Completed 15000 runs in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar is acknowledged as among the bone of the greatest batsmen of all time and on this day, 12 years ago, the 'Master Blaster' became the first man in history to reach the landmark of 15,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Tendulkar crossed this milestone during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Belfast in 2007 where he scored a masterful 93 to help India win the match by 6 wickets.

Tendulkar was also the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game, which he achieved against Australia in Indore in 2001. In total, Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Moreover, he also slammed 49 tons and 96 fifties in his career — both records still remain untouched. He was also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs and most hundreds in Test cricket.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more