Sachin Tendulkar is acknowledged as among the bone of the greatest batsmen of all time and on this day, 12 years ago, the 'Master Blaster' became the first man in history to reach the landmark of 15,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.
Tendulkar crossed this milestone during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Belfast in 2007 where he scored a masterful 93 to help India win the match by 6 wickets.
Tendulkar was also the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game, which he achieved against Australia in Indore in 2001. In total, Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83.
Moreover, he also slammed 49 tons and 96 fifties in his career — both records still remain untouched. He was also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.
Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs and most hundreds in Test cricket.
29th June 2007: When Sachin Tendulkar Completed 15000 runs in ODIs
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AUS v NZLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019
IND v ENGBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings