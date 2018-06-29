29th June 2007: When Tendulkar Became the First to Scale Mount 15,000 in ODIs

Tendulkar crossed this milestone during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Belfast in 2007 where he scored a masterful 93 to help India win the match by 6 wickets.
#OnThisDay in 2007, @sachin_rt became the first, and so far only player to pass 15,000 ODI runs with 93 against South Africa in Belfast! pic.twitter.com/kaoH1yUmr2— ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2018
Tendulkar was also the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game, which he achieved against Australia in Indore in 2001. In total, Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. Moreover, he also slammed 49 tons and 96 fifties in his career — both records still remain untouched. He was also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.
Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs and most hundreds in Test cricket.
First Published: June 29, 2018, 12:40 PM IST