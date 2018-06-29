Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
29th June 2007: When Tendulkar Became the First to Scale Mount 15,000 in ODIs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 29, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
(ICC Image)

Sachin Tendulkar is acknowledged as among the bone of the greatest batsmen of all time and on this day, 11 years ago, the 'Master Blaster' became the first man in history to reach the landmark of 15,000 runs in One-Day internationals.

Tendulkar crossed this milestone during the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Belfast in 2007 where he scored a masterful 93 to help India win the match by 6 wickets.




Tendulkar was also the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game, which he achieved against Australia in Indore in 2001. In total, Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. Moreover, he also slammed 49 tons and 96 fifties in his career — both records still remain untouched. He was also the first player to score a double century in ODIs.

Tendulkar also holds the record for the most runs and most hundreds in Test cricket.

First Published: June 29, 2018, 12:40 PM IST

