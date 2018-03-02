Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
2nd March 2008: Virat Kohli & Boys Lift U-19 World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 2, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
AFP

New Delhi: Since the inception of the U-19 World Cup in 1988, the Indian team has been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, having lifted the trophy four times. Way back in 2008, on this day, India colts under Virat Kohli beat South Africa to take the coveted title.

It was a low-scoring final as India were bundled-out for a paltry 159 runs in 45 overs. Tanmay Srivastava top-scored for India with a match-saving 46 runs. The Indian middle-order collapsed as each batsman was dismissed after getting decent starts.

The star for South Africa in bowling department was Wayne Parnell, who took two wickets giving away just 21 runs in the innings, and did not give many scoring opportunities to the Indians.

Come South Africa batting, it was a disastrous start for them as at one point they were reduced to 22/4. The Indian bowlers, especially pacer Ajitesh Argal, did not let the Proteas make a comeback in the match, and sealed 12-run win over the opposition. Apart from that Ravindra Jadeja too picked two wickets.

First Published: March 2, 2018, 11:40 AM IST

