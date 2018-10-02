2nd October, 1994: Inzamam, Mushtaq Heroics Help Pakistan Beat Australia by a Wicket

Loading...
In the first of the three-match series, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat and thanks to Michael Bevan (82) and Steve Waugh (73), posted 337. In reply, the home side was bundled out for 256 with Shane Warne and Jo Angel taking three wickets apiece. David Boon’s unbeaten century helped the away side set a massive target of 314 and when the hosts lost their seventh wicket with just 184 on board, the writing seemed to be on the wall for the home side.
Inzamam though, had other ideas. Batting at number 8, he first combined with Rashid Latif to put up a 52-run stand before Steve Waugh trapped him lbw. Waqar Younis fought hard for a 28-ball 7 but was caught behind to Warne. With only Mushtaq for company, Inzamam took charge of the situation and anchored the rest of the innings brilliantly, putting up an unbeaten 57–run stand, the highest ever for the last-wicket in a Test.
With just three runs to win, in an interesting turn of events, Inzamam stepped down the wicket to go after Warne but couldn’t connect and much to his delight, even the wicketkeeper Ian Healy missed the ball. The ball ran down to the fence for four byes and Pakistan beat Australia by a wicket.
First Published: October 2, 2018, 12:20 AM IST