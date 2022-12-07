CHANGE LANGUAGE
2nd ODI: Bangladesh Opt to Bat First, Axar Patel And Umran Malik in For India
2nd ODI: Bangladesh Opt to Bat First, Axar Patel And Umran Malik in For India

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 11:17 IST

Dhaka

Umran Malik (left) has replaced Kuldeep Sen. (AP Photo)

It's a do-or-die match for the Rohit Sharma-led India who trail the three-match ODI series 0-1

Eyeing a second-ever ODI series win over India, Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the coin toss and opted to bat first in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Bangladesh completed a thrilling win the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

Both the teams have made changes to their respective playing XIs - Bangladesh have included Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud while India have made brought in Axar Patel in place of Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik in place of Kuldeep Sen.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

