IND vs ENG 2022 Weather Forecast: Pitch Report, Head-to-Head And Top ODI Stats From Lord’s Cricket Ground

India will cross swords against England in the second ODI at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday, July 14. The Indian side was too hot to handle in the first ODI as England faced a thumping defeat by 10 wickets.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on a green pitch at Oval. Indian pacers ran riot over the opposition batters as the trio of Jasprit Bumrah (6/19), Mohammed Shami (3/31) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) bowled out England for mere 110 runs. In response, the experienced opening pair of Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) stitched together a 114-run opening stand to take India comfortably over the line.

England were absolutely baffled by a strong Indian performance. Captain Jos Butler was the only batter who could spend some time on the crease. England’s test heroes Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes perished on the Oval pitch. The Englishmen will now want to work as a unit and mark a strong comeback at the Lord’s stadium on Thursday.

Weather Report

The weather for the England vs India 3rd ODI match seems pleasant for Thursday, July 14. The temperature will be below 25 degrees Celsius and there is no rainfall expected throughout the course of the match. The wind speed is expected to be 17 km/h and the precipitation rate is 2 percent.

Pitch Report

The Lord’s pitches are lively because it usually has patches of grass on it. The pace and bounce on the pitches are more predictable and do not vary much. Batters can trust the pitch and will get value for their shots as the outfield is quite quick. The bowlers, on the other hand, will strive to establish their supremacy by taking advantage of the bounce and swing that this venue provides. There won’t be much in it for the spinners.

India vs England Head-to-Head:

The two teams have played 103 ODI matches against each other so far. Of these, 56 games have gone in favor of India whereas England has emerged victorious in 43 games. 3 matches ended without a result while 2 matches ended in a draw.

India vs England previous game

In the last match played between the two teams, INDIA defeated ENGLAND by 10 wickets at the Oval Ground in Kennington, England on July 12, 2022.

Last Five results (IND vs ENG)

India won by 10 wickets

India won by 7 runs

England won by 6 wickets

India won by 66 runs

England won by 31 runs

Here is the venue record of Lord’s Cricket Ground, London (ODI):

Highest total posted here: 334/4 by England vs India

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 107/10 by South Africa vs England

Most runs: Marcus Trescothick, England- 595

Highest individual score: Viv Richards: 138

Best bowling: Shaheen Afridi: 6/35

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk & c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

