2nd ODI Toss Report: Unchanged India Opt to Bat, Sisanda Magala Replaces Marco Jansen For South Africa

India will batting first in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa to be played on Friday after their captain KL Rahul won the toss. India trail the series 0-1 after losing the first ODI by 31 runs on Wednesday.

Despite that loss, the tourists have kept their faith in the same eleven that took field for the series opener. However, South Africa have made one change with Sisanda Magala replacing Marco Jansen who has been rested.

When asked why he chose to bat first, Rahul said, “I think it’s pretty straightforward, second game on the same strip and important to put runs on the board and guessing the wicket will get slower later on."

India were in a comfortable position in their chase of 297 before losing way in the middle overs.

“In the middle overs we couldn’t get the partnerships going and that’s the learning from the last game, hopefully we can go out there today and show better performance. The batters themselves realized that’s where it went wrong, we will learn from it and we have spoken about it," Rahul explained when asked where his team went wrong in the series opener.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said he would have wanted to bat first as well but is hopeful his bowlers can exploit slightly favourable conditions in the first hour or so.

“We probably wanted to bat first, like KL said it’s quite straightforward with the nature of the wicket. I think there will be opportunity in the first hour with the ball swinging and nipping a bit, if we can take a couple of wickets and put them under pressure," Bavuma said at the toss.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

