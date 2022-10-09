2nd ODI: Twitterati Impressed With Shreyas Iyer's Match-winning Century Against South Africa in Ranchi

Flamboyant India batter Shreyas Iyer scored a sublime century on Sunday to help India win the second ODI against South Africa by 7 wickets at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Iyer hit unbeaten 113 runs off 111 balls as India levelled the series 1-1. Chasing the 279-run target, the middle-order batter looked in total control during his majestic knock against a high-quality bowling attack.

He scored 15 fours and also hit the winning runs to get the job done for the hosts. The 27-year-old started his knock with an aggressive approach as he punched Wayne Parnell through wide of point for four, before taking a brace of fours off Anrich Nortje — a cut through the third man was followed by a glorious cover drive.

However, when Ishan Kishan (93) put his foot on the accelerators, Iyer adopted the anchor role and which allowed the young wicketkeeper batter to play his shots with freedom. Iyer shared a massive 161-run stand with Kishan for the third wicket to set up the foundation of a massive win. Despite being hurt by cramps, Iyer was placing his boundaries with excellent timing — one of which was slapped over extra cover for four off Rabada to give him his second century in the format.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan was impressed with Iyer’s match-winning knock as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Brilliant come back by team India. Top top batting from Shreyas Iyer. Match winning 100.”

Brilliant come back by team india. Top top batting from Shreyas Iyer. Match winning 💯 👏 #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2022



Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop also heaped praise on Iyer for tackling the short ball against a quality pace attack.

“High quality knock from Shreyas Iyer given the short ball challenges he has battled,” Bishop tweeted.

High quality knock from Shreyas Iyer given the short ball challenges he has battled👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 9, 2022

Several other former cricketers and fans also talked highly of Iyer for his second ODI century which helped India level the series 1-1 as the decider will be played on October 11 in New Delhi.

Unbelievable batting from Ishan & Shreyas! Quality in Indian batting runs deep, that’s for sure! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 9, 2022

Shreyas Iyer has been in another league especially in ODI’s this year. This win was a good one,especially against a strong SA outfit. Siraj making a strong claim for that t20 spot,even though I feel shami is the frontrunner. #INDvSA — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) October 9, 2022

I for Ishan. I for Iyer. I for Indiaaaa 😍🇮🇳 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 9, 2022



The designated vice-captain of the series, Iyer, has been in top form in ODIs, having slammed one century and four fifties in his last six innings.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj led an inexperienced Indian bowling lineup brilliantly to restrict South Africa to 278/7 after the visitors opted to bat.

