2nd ODI: Zimbabwe Frustrated as Rain Ruins Ireland Clash

Zimbabwe were frustrated by rain as the second one-day international against Ireland was abandoned on Friday.

The inclement weather in Belfast meant the match ended with no result after Ireland scored 282 for eight from their 50 overs.

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first. William Porterfield top-scored with 67 and Harry Tector smashed 55 from 42 balls before the rain intervened.

Richard Ngarava was the pick of Zimbabwe’s bowlers with figures of 3-52 from nine overs.

Ireland made a steady but slow start with the opening pair of Porterfield and Paul Stirling adding 82 runs in 22.3 overs. Sean Williams ended their partnership when he got rid of Stirling on 33.

That gave way to another decent partnership - for the second wicket - between Porterfield and captain Andrew Balbirnie with the pair adding 69 runs. However, they didn’t pick up the pace either.

Richard Ngarava then took his first of three wickets of the contest in Balbirnie who walked back after making 40 off 43. An over later, he also dislodged Porterfield.

Tector, George Dockrell and Lorcan Tucker then switched gears pushing Ireland to a challenging total. Tector struck six fours and a six in his 42-ball innings while Dockrell made 28 off 19 and Tucker belted 32 off 20.

Ireland lost four wickets in the final two over of their innings including three in the 50th over, bowled by Luke Jongwe - two of them to run-outs.

Zimbabwe were denied a chance to start their run chase as the heavy showers took hold. They lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 38-run success in Wednesday’s opener.

The tourists have a chance to win the series with a victory in the final game on Monday.

With AFP inputs

