2nd Test: A Shaky Middle-order Leaves India Vulnerable in England

Time and again India have relied on their world-class middle order for bailing them out on countless overseas tours. Be it the legendary fab-four of the Sachin Tendulkar-era, or the current starring Virat Kohli and co – the middle-order wall has stood tall preventing many a collapse.

Finding an opening pair that can deal with the new ball in conditions that demand immense patience and technical know-how, has been an area that has troubled the India consistently (or for that matter teams across the globe currently). However, the ongoing tour of England so far has been a study in contrast. The roles have been reversed now with the openers building solid platforms only to be undone by a shaky middle-order.

India’s England tour got underway in the mid of June with the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Starting from Southampton to Lord’s first innings, their openers have recorded partnerships of 62, 24, 97, 34 and 126. A cursory glance at the final score that they’ve managed will tell you how the trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane has been unable to build on the starts despite the sting being taken off the new ball.

And this is not just a feature of the current tour. Individually, the trio has been unable to score big runs for some time now.

Kohli, a prolific run-machine, has yet to score a century in Tests (or any format) since November 2019. Since then, he has two fifties and two forties spread aross 17 innings.

Pujara’s last three-figure score was in January 2019. He has batted in 33 innings since and logged 9 half-centuries – the last of which was 10 innings ago.

Rahane did score a match-winning century in Melbourne last December but since then, he’s been a pale shadow of his former self, managing one fifty in 15 innings.

For Kohli, an old problem has resurfaced which the England bowlers are exploiting with glee. In 2014, Kohli was often out while chasing deliveries outside off with James Anderson proving to be his nemesis. The Indian worked on it and dominated England attack in 2018 with Anderson failing to dismiss Kohli even once during the series.

Kohli has batted twice in the ongoing series and on both the occasions he has been out while committing the same error – lured into playing deliveries outside off, resulting in fatal edges.

So is the case with Pujara and Rahane – both are repeating mistakes. They are chasing after deliveries that they better left alone.

Pujara seems to be in the hunt for scoring at a quick pace – a stark contrast to his natural tendency to blunt the attack, and thus force the bowlers to switch to the line he prefers. However, he’s not waiting for that anymore.

Instead, he’s falling into the trap of fourth-stump line attack.

And Rahane has been wasteful. He’s getting the starts but then one moment of indecision and all the hard work goes undone.

India could have been in dominant position at Lord’s based on the strong foundation laid by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. However, a the middle-order’s failure allowed England to crawl back. It also leaves the tourists vulnerable even though they have been projected as the firm favourites to win the five-match series.

Time for Kohli, Pujara and Rahane to deliver.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here