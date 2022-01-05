2nd Test Day 3 Innings Report: India Set South Africa 240 to Win in Johannesburg

Attacking half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and some useful knocks from Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur lower down the order saw India setting South Africa a stiff target of 240 to win the ongoing 2nd Test to win in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Rahane top-scored with 58 while Pujara made 53 before Vihari added an unbeaten 40 as he guided the Indian tail the tourists were bowled out for 266 in 60.1 overs. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada took three wickets each while Duanne Olivier took one.

With Rahane and Pujara getting the day underway with a century stand, South Africa endured a ordinary first hour of play as they kept leaking boundaries. The under-pressure duo registered half-centuries apiece before Rabada led the fightback sending them back to the dressing room in quick succession.

Rishabh Pant was out for a duck before Ravichandran Ashwin fell on 16 and from 155/2, India were reduced to 188/6 when the session ended. South Africa would have wanted to wrap up the lower quickly but Thakur belted 24-ball 28 with five fours and a six in the company of a solid Vihari.

Vihari hit six fours during his unbeaten 84-ball stay.

India were bowled out for 202 after opting to bat first. South Africa then made 229-all out, taking a slim 27-run lead.

India lead 1-0 thanks to their win in Centurion and eyeing a maiden Test series win on South African soil.

Brief Scores: India 202 and 266 (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53; Lungi Ngidi 3/43) vs South Africa 227

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here