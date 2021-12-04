2nd Test Talking Points From Day 1: India Bounce Back Strong After Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket Haul

The second day of the Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand served an unforgettable experience to the fans. Once again, the beauty of longest format of the game was on display when two of finest sides locked horns with each other. Ajaz Patel scripted history by scalping all the 10 Indian wickets on Saturday. But his teammates couldn’t reap the positive results of his heroics. After getting all-out for 352, India bundled the visitors to just 62 but didn’t impose the follow-on. A lot of things happened in the day before the stumps. Let’s have a look at the top five talking points.

Ajaz Patel’s 10-wicket haul: Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel had an unforgettable afternoon when he entered the annals of Test cricket history with a 10-wicket haul but Indian bowlers made it a forgettable evening for him. He returned figures of 42.5-12-119-10, to join the elite list, where he has late Jim Laker and Indian great Anil Kumble for company.

Mayank Agarwal’s scores 150: The Karnataka batsman was the top-scorer of the first innings as he notched up the fourth century of his Test career. He scored 150 off 311 balls, including17 boundaries and 4 maximums. He was the only Indian batsman to build on the start and was involved in crucial partnerships of 80 with Shubman Gill, 80 with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket, 64 with Wriddhiman Saha for the fifth and 67 for the seventh wicket with Axar Patel.

Axar Patel’s maiden Test fifty: Patel struck a fine 52 off 128 deliveries with the help of 5 boundaries and a 6. He played a crucial role in the lower order as he and Agarwal resurrected the Indian innings after Ajaz had claimed two wickets off successive balls to reduce India to 224/6. Later, he also scalped 2 wickets as India bundled New Zealand to a paltry total of 62 runs.

New Zealand All-out for 62: After Ajaz Patel scripted history, his teammates experienced one of the worst batting collapses in Test cricket. The visitors could bat for just 28.1 overs and were bowled out for 62 runs. It’s now the lowest team total on the Indian soil as well as, at the Wankhede Stadium. Kyle Jamieson top-scored with 17 while stand-in captain Tom Latham scored 10. Rest of the batters scored in single digits. For India, Ashwin picked up four wickets while Siraj scalped three.

Cheteshwar Pujara opened in 2nd innings: As Shubman Gill picked up an injury earlier in the day, he didn’t come to bat after India decided against imposing a follow-on. In his absence, Pujara was promoted up the order and the Test cricket specialist did a splendid job. He looked good during his 29 not out while Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten on 38.

