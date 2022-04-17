‘3-4 Players were Arrested’: Former Spinner Recalls How Pravin Tambe Kept RR Motivated During 2013 Match-fixing Saga

The year 2013 marks the darkest chapter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fifth edition of the tournament was marred by the infamous match-fixing saga, tarnishing the image of several cricketers and officials. For Rajasthan Royals, it was a forgettable time as three of their players were arrested on the charges of alleged spot-fixing.

The team was on the verge of making it to the playoff but the turn of events jolted each and every member of the team. In such a situation, motivation from senior players and coaching staff keeps the team on course. However, it was an uncapped player whose words, “we’ve to keep going” inspired others to regain confidence.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, who was a part of the team in 2013, recalls the incident when Tambe played an important role in keeping his teammates focused on the tournament.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Hogg termed Tambe a ‘true inspiration’, recalling the latter’s emotional speech that moved the Rajasthan team prior to their final league game in that season.

“There was one time with Rajasthan Royals. We were in Mumbai and we went through the match-fixing saga. I’m not going to mention the players but we got on the bus after playing Mumbai and the next morning to go to Hyderabad. 3-4 players were not on that bus, they’d been arrested. We got to Hyderabad and there were cameras everywhere and we just wanted to get out of the bus and go to our rooms,” he said.

“Then coach called us down to sit around the pool and discuss the situation and asked how everyone was feeling. Everyone was distraught and upset. The actions of few affected everyone else and all those players that were still there all had the value of playing the game in a respectful manner and not thinking about doing even remotely close to what those four players did. We were so disappointed,” he added.

“Then the questions went around and when it came to Pravin he just broke down in tears. The opportunity of playing at the highest level on TV had just been tarnished by the actions of four other players. And that little emotional speech his answer all turned every one to say that we’ve got to keep going and we still go it to play for Rajasthan Royals. We still got to play as a group and try and achieve what we set out to achieve.”

Though Rajasthan succumbed to a defeat against Sunrisers but made it to the playoffs and later, beat them in the eliminator. However, the Royals lost to Mumbai in the second qualifier and were eliminated.

