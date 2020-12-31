India vs Australia: Three-match Women's ODI Series Postponed Due to Covid-19; Men's Test Remains On Track

A threematch oneday international series between the Australia and India women's cricket teams has been postponed indefinitely and likely won't be played until 2022.

A three-match one-day international series between the Australia and India women’s cricket teams has been postponed indefinitely and likely won’t be played until 2022. There have been new COVID-19 outbreaks in Sydney which has resulted to some states imposing travel restrictions. And international passengers arriving into Australia are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The matches were due to take place on Jan. 22 in Canberra, Jan. 25 in Melbourne and Jan. 28 in Hobart. Cricket Australia said the matches will be postponed until next season,” which would likely be 2022, and that three Twenty20 matches would be added to the tour.

The development means India, runners-up in the last ODI and T20 World Cups, will be out of action for 10 months. The team’s last match was in the T20 World Cup final on March 8. In that game, Australia beat India by 85 runs before more than 86,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the biggest attendance for any women’s sporting event in Australia.

We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian womens teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries, Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement Thursday.

We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season.”

Meanwhile, New South Wales (NSW) officials are now hoping for a 50 percent crowd at the SCG for the men's Test, despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state. The Sydney cluster of new cases was confirmed on Wednesday and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklaian said that a 50 percent in-stadia capacity at the SCG is better than people gathering at homes.

According to Australian news portal The West's report, Cricket Australia (CA) and NSW government officials are fighting to hold the iconic New Year Test while still allowing the fans to attend in-person despite the spike in cases on the Northern beaches.Next week’s third Test between the two sides will be played as part of the pink Test for the McGrath Foundation, but will have several protocols in place. Crowds will be urged to wear a mask when stepping away from their seats and will be asked to abstain from yelling and chanting.