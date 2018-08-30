Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
30th August 2017: All-round Shakib Helps Bangladesh Script Maiden Test Win Over Australia

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2018, 9:54 AM IST
30th August 2017: All-round Shakib Helps Bangladesh Script Maiden Test Win Over Australia

On this day, in 2017, a stupendous all-round show by Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh script their first-ever win over Australia in Tests.

Shakib, who was the No.1 all-rounder at the time, stuck to his billing becoming only the second player after Richard Hadlee to scalp ten wickets and score a half-century in a Test more than once.

Chasing 265 for victory on a tricky Mirpur surface that was aiding plenty of spin, Australia started Day 4 on a strong 109 for 2 with David Warner and Steve Smith going strong. Their 130-run alliance was threatening to take the game away from the hosts before Shakib decided to step up.

The left-armer first got rid of Warner lbw for a delightful 112 and then ran through the middle order sparking a spectacular collapse. Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade all perished to Shakib's spin as Bangladesh edged towards a famous win.

Pat Cummins tried his best to delay the inevitable with a valiant 33 before Taijul Islam trapped Josh Hazlewood lbw as Bangladesh won the opening Test by 20 runs.

Shakib, playing his 50th Test made sure he made it a memorable one. He finished with match figures of 10 for 153 to go with an equally important 84 in the first innings. He was adjudged Player of the Match for this efforts.

First Published: August 30, 2018, 9:54 AM IST
