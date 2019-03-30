30th March 2011: When India Beat Pakistan in WC, Again!

Loading...
India have been invincible against Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cups, having beaten their arch-rivals in all the six ODI encounters so far. Also, the men in blue have thumped Pakistan in the five ICC World T20 encounters as well (2007 WT20 Group stage match was tied between the two teams, but India went on to win the contest via bowl out).
On this day in 2011, Sachin Tendulkar inspired India to a famous win over their neighbours in the second semi-final of the 2011 World Cup in Mohali, which helped India reach their first final since 2003.
The hype surrounding the match was already massive and what made the contest even bigger was that Tendulkar was just one century shy of his 100th international ton.
But it wasn't meant to be as Sachin was finally dismissed for 85 off 115 balls, while India managed to huff and puff to 260 runs in the designated 50 overs.
Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz starred with the ball for the visitors, picking up a five-wicket haul. However, India's score could have been way less had the Pakistani fielders not given four extra lives to Sachin Tendulkar.
Chasing a modest target, Pakistan's innings never really got the momentum as Indian bowlers did a wonderful job to suffocate the batsmen. Five Indian bowlers picked two wickets each as Pakistan were eventually bundled out for a paltry 231.
The hosts won the match by 29 runs and stormed into the final in Mumbai and by doing so, the men in blue also kept intact their invincible record against Pakistan at the World Cups.
First Published: March 30, 2019, 5:21 AM IST