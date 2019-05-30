starts in
30th May 2016: Alastair Cook Becomes First Englishman To Reach 10,000 Mark

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
30th May 2016: Alastair Cook Becomes First Englishman To Reach 10,000 Mark

Alastair Cook is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever to play in the longest format of the game and on this day, three years ago, the southpaw became the first Englishman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

During the second Test of the 2016 series against Sri Lanka at Chester-Le-Street, Cook crossed the 10,000-run barrier in the second innings.

Batting first, England posted a mammoth score of 498/9d, however, opener Cook could only contribute with 15 to the total.

Sri Lanka were then all-out for a paltry 101 in their first innings, and then the home side bundled them put again after asking the Islanders to follow-on.

England needed just 79 runs to win the match, and this time Cook slammed a 47 to take the hosts to a big win and also completed his 10,000 runs during the course of his innings.

And in doing so, Cook became the youngest cricketer ever to cross this milestone as he did so at the age of 31 years and 157 days.

Legendary batsman Graham Gooch is second in this list of most runs scored by an Englishman in Tests, after scoring 8,900 runs in 118 matches.

