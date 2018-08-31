31st August 1968: Garry Sobers Goes 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6

Loading...
In the 1968 season, Nottinghamshire were in a comfortable position of 308/5 in their first innings against Glamorgan at Swansea, when the Notts skipper decided to score some quick runs before declaring the innings. However, Nash bowled slow left-arm for that over, and he would later regret that decision.
The first two balls were deposited over the mid-wicket boundary with ease by the West Indian legend. The bowler’s attempted wider delivery was deposited over the long-on boundary. The fourth delivery, which was a straight one, was pulled over backward square-leg.
Sobers did not managed to get hold of the next ball and Roger Davis, back-pedalling at long-off, took the catch but his momentum took him over the ropes. The all-rounder was on his way to the pavilion but later came to the realization of what had transpired. With the record in sight, the opposition captain decided to push his fielders close to the boundary ropes for the last ball of the over. Nash bowled a quicker one but it was just short of a length. Sobers anticipated the length and managed to go smash the ball over the mid-wicket boundary for the sixth maximum in a row.
Sobers declared immediately declared, which eventually resulted in Nottinghamshire winning the match by 166 runs, with Sobers scoring 72 out of 139 for 6 in the second innings.
Seventeen years later, the feat was repeated by Ravi Shastri off Tilak Raj in a Mumbai vs Baroda Ranji Trophy clash. In 2007. The feat was achieved twice in international cricket – Herschelle Gibbs against the Netherlands in the 50-over World Cup and then Yuvraj Singh against England in the T20 World Cup.
First Published: August 30, 2018, 11:00 PM IST