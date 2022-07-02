35 Runs! Broad Getting 'Yuvified' by Bumrah - Reactions after Most Expensive Over in Tests

Jasprit Bumrah, leading the Indian men’s cricket team after regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to Covid-19, smashed Stuart Broad for 35 runs in the 84th over of India’s first inning on day two of the rescheduled fifth Test against England vs Edgebaston on Saturday.

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 2 – LIVE

Bumrah’s hitting of Broad’s bowling landed the Indian fast bowler in the record books for the most runs scored in a single over in Test cricket.

Watch the carnage here –

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

The next best as West Indies legend Brian Lara, who smashed left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs at Johannesburg in 2003, Australia’s George Bailey, who hit James Anderson for 28 at Perth in 2013, and Keshav Maharaj, who also scored 28 runs off Joe Root at Port Elizabeth in 2020.

ALSO READ | Netizens All Praise for ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja’s Ton Especially ‘After What Happened At CSK’

What may be a bit embarrassing for Broad, is that he holds the unwanted record of conceding the most runs in an over in T20Is (along with Akila Dananjaya), when Yuvraj Singh smashed the Englishman for six sixes (36 runs) at the T20 World Cup at Durban in 2007.

And the cricketing world went wild –

You can’t be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2022

4 5wd 6nb 4 4 4 6 1 Jasprit Bumrah v Stuart Broad – What an over! #WTC23 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WnGyEBmF0N — ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2022

Fans too joined in on the fun and banter –

Remove your ‘Jasprit Bumrah’ mask and show us your face, Yuvraj Singh. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 2, 2022

Next time when Bumrah and Yuvraj meet for coffee: pic.twitter.com/wESeaIb3JT — The Joker (Dr Taylor’s Version) (@Jokeresque_) July 2, 2022

Resuming on 338/7, India added 78 runs during the opening session of the day to be bowled out for 416 as Ravindra Jadeja completed a well-deserved century, scoring 104 off 194 balls, to follow Rishabh Pant’s 146 the previous day.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here