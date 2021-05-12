WTC 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Is A Unique Type of Bowler & It is Very Difficult To Pick Him: Saba Karim

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah and named him as the stand out Indian fast bowler who will be the pivot during the country’s four-month long Test tour to England. India is set to tour the Old Blighty from June to September with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand their first challenge in the country. Karim added that Bumrah will be crucial to India’s chances in the final starting at Southampton starting June 18.

‘Mohammed Siraj Has Overtaken All These Guys’ – Former India Selector Praises Fast Rising India Pacer

Bumrah is one of the leading bowlers in international cricket and has picked 83 wickets in just 19 Tests at an average of 22.1 and strike rate of 49. Former West Indian great Curtly Ambrose had recently showered accolades on Bumrah and highlighted his importance in order for India to do well in the WTC final. Karim agreed with the legendary West Indian.

“Yes, Curtly Ambrose has said the right thing because the match is happening outside India, in Southampton in England. At this moment, the form Jasprit Bumrah has shown in the last 3-4 IPL matches, I have full belief that if Jasprit Bumrah shows good form in the World Test Championship match, our chances will increase significantly,” stated Karim.

Karim added that Bumrah had an outstanding record in all the three formats and that adds pressure on him to remain fit throughout the season.

“Jasprit Bumrah is the premier pace bowler of the Indian team at the moment and he is a player who represents India in multiple formats. So, he always has the pressure to perform and to remain fit,” added Karim.

The former India wicket-keeper batsman further stated that Bumrah was a unique commodity in international cricket courtesy his unique action which also made him very difficult to pick.

“Jasprit Bumrah has always performed in Test matches. He is a unique type of bowler, it is very difficult to pick him. Along with that he has the pace, he bowls good short deliveries and because of that slowly and steadily his dominance in international cricket is going on increasing,” said Karim.

‘Should Play Both of Them’ – Ojha Advises India to Include Ashwin And Jadeja in Playing XI For WTC Final

India has a world beating pace quartet and Karim added that the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav will have to play the support act well to enable India to do well in England.

“Along with the role of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the role of all three of them will be very important in the Test match for India,” stated Karim.

Bumrah, Shami and Ishant have a tally of 149 wickets in the 11 Tests they have played together. They bagged 16 wickets in the home series against England in a series that was dominated by spinners and are expected to wreak havoc in the favorable conditions in England.

WTC 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here