BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

8/0 (2.4)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 31, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 January, 2020

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

0/0 (0.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 21, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 03 January, 2020

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

81/1 (8.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to field)

39 Balls, 46 Minutes: Steve Smith Makes Slowest Start of his Career

As soon as the 30-year-old scored his first run, the SCG burst into ironic cheers and even the Australian batter could see the funny side, raising his arm to acknowledge the applause.

IANS |January 3, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
39 Balls, 46 Minutes: Steve Smith Makes Slowest Start of his Career

Premier Australia batsman Steve Smith on Friday made the slowest start in his Test career after he laboured for 39 balls before he got off the mark on Day One of the third and final Test against New Zealand being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Smith was back in the sights of left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, who has claimed his wicket on four-consecutive occasions this series. Smith -- determined to avoid a fifth dismissal to Wagner -- consumed 46 agonising minutes before scoring his first run of the match.

As soon as the 30-year-old scored his first run, the SCG burst into ironic cheers and even the Australian batter could see the funny side, raising his arm to acknowledge the applause.

It was the longest that Smith has gone in his Test career without making his first run. Before this, the right-handed batsman had taken 18 balls against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2014 to score his first run.

Smith was eventually dismissed for 63 when Ross Taylor snapped him up off Colin de Grandhomme's bowling.

According to SEN, it was also the longest wait for an Australian batsman to get off strike since 1991 when David Boon battled against the West Indies.

Australia have already won the three-match series, registering comprehensive victories in the first two Tests.

australia vs new zealandsteve smithSydney Test

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
