Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

3rd August 2000: Atherton and Stewart Turn Out in Whites for the 100th Time

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 3, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
3rd August 2000: Atherton and Stewart Turn Out in Whites for the 100th Time

Image: AFP

Loading...
On this day in 2000, Alec Stewart and Michael Atherton reached the 100-Test milestone together when they took to the field against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester. It was the third Test during West Indies' tour of England & Scotland and the series was locked at 1-1. Even though it was Atherton's home ground, Stewart went on to steal the limelight.

After a rain curtailed first day where Stewart took the catch of No. 3 batsman Wavell Hinds, West Indies were bowled out for 157 on the second day. Opening the batting, Atherton's brief stint of one run off 16 balls was ended by Courtney Walsh. But coming in at No. 5, Stewart took over and steadied the ship. He went on to stitch together an innings of 105 off 153 balls, becoming only the fourth batsman after Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad and Gordon Greenidge to score a century in their 100th Test appearance.

England took a lead of 146 and West Indies came in to bat with renewed determination. Their slow rate of scoring meant that over the next two days, a result was almost out of bounds. Hinds edged one to Stewart once again, West Indies declared on 438/7 on the fifth day and England were put in to bat with a draw being the most likely result barring a dramatic English collapse. Atherton fell for 28, a few spells of rain occurred, before the day's play ended with England batting on 80/1. Alec Stewart was declared Man of the Match, capping off a memorable 100th Test.

Between them, Atherton and Stewart played 248 Test matches and scored 16,191 runs.


Also Watch

100th testAlec StewartFrom The ArchivesMichael AthertonWest Indies Tour of England
First Published: August 3, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...