3rd March 2009: Lankan Team Attacked by Terrorists in Lahore

As many as five Sri Lankan cricketers — Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Samaraweera and Tharanga Paravitarna sustained injuries. In the attack six Pakistani policemen and two civilians were also killed.
This was the first time since the 1972 Munich Olympics, that sports persons were in the line of fire of the terrorists. This incident changed the way cricket was played in Pakistan. The Test match and the entire series was called off after the incident.
Soon after that, the New Zealand team cancelled it's tour to Pakistan, and the latter was stripped of its hosting rights for the 2011 World Cup.
Then Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene after the escape said, "We owe the team bus driver our lives for his remarkable bravery in the face of direct gunfire ... Had he not had the courage and presence of mind to get the bus moving after the initial attack then we'd have been a far easier target for the terrorists.
"I honestly don't know how we escaped."
First Published: March 3, 2018, 10:48 AM IST