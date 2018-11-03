Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

3rd November 2011: Three Pakistan Cricketers Sent to Jail for Spot-fixing

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 3, 2018, 8:47 AM IST
3rd November 2011: Three Pakistan Cricketers Sent to Jail for Spot-fixing

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt (C) leaves Southwark Crown Court on November 2, 2011 in London, England. Sentencing has been adjourned until tomorrow in the match-fixing trial of the three Pakistan cricketers, all former Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir have been found guilty of conspiracy to cheat and conspiracy to obtain and accept corrupt payments. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Loading...
The Lord's Test match between England and Pakistan came under the unwanted shadow of spot fixing after News of the World, a British tabloid, ran a sting operation which exposed Mazhar Majeed, a Pakistan player agent claiming to have given money to Pakistani bowlers for bowling no balls on demand.

The then skipper Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were all convicted of taking bribes from Mazhar Majeed, to underperform at Lord's. It was on this day in 2011, a London court found the three guilty.

While Butt and Asif refused to accept any wrongdoing to start with, Amir accepted that he committed a mistake. Having served the ban, Amir returned to international cricket Amir returned to international cricket in 2016 and played his comeback Test at Lord's.

According to the report, Majeed accepted £150,000 to arrange a fix, in which Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif bowled no-balls at specific moments of the match. He also alleged that Pakistan captain Salman Butt and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal were involved, along with three other unnamed cricketers.

The ICC's anti-corruption unit and Scotland Yard began investigations, and in February 2011, Amir, Asif and Butt were handed bans for five, seven and ten years respectively. The sanctions against Asif and Butt had two and five years suspended, which meant none of the three could play sanctioned cricket till September 2015.
From The ArchivesKamran AkmalLord's TestMohammad Amirmohammad asifsalman buttScotland Yardspot-fixing
First Published: November 3, 2018, 8:47 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...