3rd October, 2007: Mark Boucher Pips Ian Healy as Keeper With Most Dismissals

Loading...
In this match Jacques Kallis scored a brilliant 155 to take his side to a promising 450 runs. The batsman also scored a century in the second innings as well. Pakistan were no match to the touring Proteas and lost the match within four days. Paul Harris shone with the ball for South Africa taking five wickets in the second innings.
Though Boucher lost the record briefly to Australia's Adam Gilchrist, but regained it in 2008, during the Dhaka Test against Bangladesh in 2008. When Boucher retired in 2012, he finished with 555 dismissals in all.
First Published: October 3, 2018, 1:15 PM IST