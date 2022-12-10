CHANGE LANGUAGE
3rd ODI: Bangladesh Opt to Bowl First, Ishan Kishan And Kuldeep Yadav in For India

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 11:40 IST

Chattogram

Ishan Kishan gets his first match of the series. (AP Photo)

India trail 0-2 in the three-match ODI series

Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in which the hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead. India are being led in this final match by KL Rahul who replaced Rohit Sharma into the role after the latter flew home for consultation on a thumb injury he picked up during the second ODI.

Having already lost the series, the third ODI offers nothing but a chance for a consolation win for India who have been severely dented by injuries on the tour. Apart from Rohit, fast bowler Kuldeep Sen who made his debut in the series opener and Deepak Chahar have both been ruled out of the tour as well owing to various injuries.

“Injuries are not great and we’ve had a few of them. But it also gives opportunities to new guys," India stand-in captain Rahul said at the toss.

India have made a couple of changes with Ishan Kishan replacing Rohit while Kuldeep Yadav including in the place of Chahar.

“We always want to win and give our best for the country. But sometimes it doesn’t happen. There’s never an international game that doesn’t have pressure.," Rahul said.

Bangladesh have also made a couple of changes -  Taskin Ahmed in place of Nasum Ahmed while Yasir Ali gets a game with Najmul Shanto benched.

first published:December 10, 2022, 11:42 IST
last updated:December 10, 2022, 11:40 IST